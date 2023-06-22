With 'Adipurush' suffering, 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' gets more runs in theatres
Published: June 22, 2023
Mumbai, June 22 After Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan-starrer 'Adipurush' has dipped at the box-office, animated film 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' has got more shows added in India into the fourth week.
'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' has entered the Rs 50 crore club, with theatres increasing shows in its fourth week, according to a statement.
The film has earned Rs 50 crore GBO in three weeks in India and $500 million globally.
"Theatres have almost doubled the shows in its fourth week, with even IMAX and 4DX screens increasing their show count for the film," read the statement.
