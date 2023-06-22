With 'Adipurush' suffering, 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' gets more runs in theatres

Mumbai, June 22 After Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan-starrer 'Adipurush' has dipped at the box-office, animated film 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' has got more shows added in India into the fourth week.

'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' has entered the Rs 50 crore club, with theatres increasing shows in its fourth week, according to a statement.

The film has earned Rs 50 crore GBO in three weeks in India and $500 million globally.

"Theatres have almost doubled the shows in its fourth week, with even IMAX and 4DX screens increasing their show count for the film," read the statement.

