With global BO numbers in, 'Brahmastra' wracks up Rs 224 cr in first weekend

Los Angeles, Sep 12 Ayan Mukerji's Bollywood action fantasy 'Brahmastra Part One: Shiva' was one of the leading films at the global box office over the weekend, grossing $28.2 million, or a whopping Rs 224 crore, report 'Variety' quoting the film's producers, Disneys Star Studios India and Dharma Productions.

The film released in India across 5,019 screens and debuted at No. 1 with a three-day weekend of Rs 125 crore. The film's overseas screen count was 3,894.

In the US, where the film is distributed by Disney, it was released in 810 theatres and debuted at No. 2 with $4.4 million (Rs 34.9 crore), 'Variety' noted, adding that the film needs to sustain its momentum to break even, with its budget said to be Rs 410 crore.

Should 'Brahmastra' continue its strong box office run, 'Variety' notes, it will come as a much-needed relief for Bollywood, with only three films emerging as hits in 2022 so far Vivek Agnihotri's 'The Kashmir Files', Anees Bazmee's 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', which is headlined by Alia Bhatt, who plays a lead character in 'Brahmastra'.

