"With high fever coming to meet..." Varun shares interesting stories about Sidharth, Kiara on KWK 8

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 22 : Karan Johar's boys Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra are back on the Koffee couch with some new energy.

Varun and Sidharth made their acting debut with Karan Johar's film 'Student of the Year' which also starred Alia Bhatt in the lead role.

The famous chat show 'Koffee with Karan' has witnessed several celebrities revealing personal details about their life. The ongoing eighth season is no exception.

During the show, Varun revealed some interesting stories about Sidharth and Kiara from their dating phase.

Even though Sidharth and Kiara did not make their relationship public until they tied the knot, the small gestures from them both at private parties and events definitely left some hints for Karan and Varun to get thinking about it.

Speaking about it, Karan Johar said, "I remember they (Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani) were having a fight, he was having a high fever, and he had come to my party. But it was very sweet, because two hours later, they were sitting together, eating this meal and she was feeding him. At that point, I realized that this is going to happen, they are going to happen."

Varun Dhawan added, "Exactly, we were shooting a song, we finished shooting and we were heading back. She (Kiara Advani) was so happy, like Sid is going to come there, bechara he has a high fever. She had told me you were unwell. Someone was telling me that Sidharth with a high fever coming to a party to meet a girl matlab kuch toh hai yaar"

Sidharth and Kiara tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on February 7, 2023, at Suryagarh Palace in Rajasthan. The two fell in love with each other during the shoot of their film 'Shershaah'.

In 2022, Sidharth and Kiara appeared on different episodes of Koffee with Karan Season 7, where Karan Johar got them talking about their relationship for the first time.

While Kiara confirmed that they are "more than friends", Sidharth said, "I am manifesting a brighter and happier future. If it was her, it would be great."

'Koffee With Karan' season 8 streams on Disney+ Hotstar.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor