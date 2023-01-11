Woke up, started dancing to Naatu Naatu: SRK on RRR's Golden Globe win

Celebration has gripped India as the 'Naatu Naatu' song from SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' emerged victorious at Golden Globe 2023. Superstar Shah Rukh Khan was among the Bollywood biggies hailing the historic win.

Earlier on Wednesday, Rajamouli cheered for SRK's Pathaan trailer.

He tweeted, "The trailer looks fab. The King returns!!! Lots of (heart emoji) @iamsrk. All the best to the entire team of Pathaan."

Hours later, SRK replied to Rajamouli's tweet and congratulated him over 'RRR' win at Golden Globe.

SRK wrote, "Sir just woke up and started dancing to Naatu Naatu celebrating your win at Golden Globes. Here's to many more awards & making India so proud!!"

https://twitter.com/iamsrk/status/1613035040589631493

Ajay Devgn, who had a pivotal role in 'RRR', too, sent his best wishes to team RRR.

"Heartiest congratulations to @mmkeeravaani, @ssrajamouli, and team RRR for bringing home the golden globe for best original song. #GoldenGlobes2023," he tweeted.

https://twitter.com/ajaydevgn/status/1613020631456681984

Naatu Naatu won the award for Best Original Score at the 80th Golden Globe Awards. The song is composed by music director MM Keeravaani, and sung by Kala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj.

Music director MM Kreevaani, after receiving the prestigious Golden Globe Awards, said, "Thank you very much HPFA for this prestigious award. I am very much overwhelmed by this great moment. I am very happy to share this excitement with my wife. There has been an age-old practice to say that this award actually belongs to someone else. I was planning not to say those words when I get an award like this. But, I am sorry to say that I am going to repeat the tradition because I mean my words. This award belongs to, in order of priority, my brother and director of the movie SS Rajamouli. I thank him for his vision, trust in my work and his constant support. I also want to thank NTR Junior and Ram Charan, who danced with great stamina."

He concluded the speech by thanking his wife Srivalli.

( With inputs from ANI )

