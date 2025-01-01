"Woman who shaped my world": Saira Banu remembers mother on her birth anniversary

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 1 : Veteran actress Saira Banu paid a heartfelt tribute to her late mother, Naseem Banu, on her birth anniversary which falls on January 1. The veteran actress shared a series of unseen nostalgic photos which captured the precious moments from her life with her mother.

In an emotional post on Instagram, Saira Banu reflected on her mother's strength and resilience, recounting how Naseem Banu raised her and her siblings while facing numerous challenges.

Her touching words and rare photographs offered fans a glimpse into their close bond, honouring the legacy of her beloved mother and wishing her a peaceful afterlife.

While sharing the unseen photos, the veteran actress wrote,

"The first of January marks the beginning of a New Year for the world, but for me, it is also the birth anniversary of my beloved mother. Today, as we embrace this new beginning, I want to pay tribute to the woman who shaped my world, my mother, Naseem Banu Sahiba."

She continues, "Known as "Pari Chehra," she wasn't just a star, she was a constellation in her own right, the first female superstar of Indian cinema. Yet, behind her charming beauty and legendary fame was a soul steeped in resilience, grace, and love."

Recalling her childhood and the importance her mother played in it. The actress wrote,

"We were a family of four my grandmother Shamshad Abdul Waheed Khan, her sister Khurshid Begum, my elder brother Sultan Ahmed, and myself. Life thrust us into the embrace of single parenthood early on, and at just 16, Appaji took on the mantle of our protector and guide. With a determination beyond her years, she ensured we were not only cared for but also given wings to soar."

The 'Padosan' actress reflected on the cinematic journey of her mother.

"Her cinematic journey began with Sohrab Modi's Pukar, where she played the role of Empress Noorjahan. The film's impact was so profound that audiences removed their shoes before entering cinemas, as though stepping onto a Mughal Court. Legends like Dilip Kumar and Amitabh Bachchan have named her the most beautiful woman they ever seen."

However, cinema was not only a significant attribute of her life. It was also her 'balance of tradition and progress.'

"Yet, her beauty wasn't confined to her visage. It was in the way she balanced tradition and progress. Though we were educated in London, she kept us grounded in our Desi roots. Every summer holiday was spent in Bombay or Delhi, reconnecting with our heritage. When I chose films over further studies, it was her ingenuity that shaped my path. She put a keen attention on the costumes for Junglee, ushering in a new era of cinematic fashion, and transformed the way make-up was approached in Indian cinema, with innovations that became the hallmark of my career.

But what truly defined Appaji was her devotion. Every success I have achieved is rooted in her sacrifices. She was a mother who gave not just life, but also purpose, structure, and infinite love.

As I share this, I know no words can capture her charisma. Happy Birthday Appaji...no words would ever be enough when it comes to you, be at peace wherever you are.

Love Saira" wrote Saira Banu.

Veteran actress Saira Banu is known for films like 'Padosan', 'Jwaar Bhata', 'Ayee Milan Ki Bela', 'Resham Ki Dori', 'Hera Pheri' and others.

