Women Are Able to Protect This Whole World’: Rockstar DSP's Powerful Navratri Message Goes Viral (Watch Video)

Celebrated music composer Rockstar DSP, at his concert in Mysore, took time out to delivered a touching tribute that challenged societal perceptions about protection and gender roles. Speaking from the heart, DSP acknowledged the dedication of female police officers who he had witnessed first hand, providing security, flipping the traditional narrative that positions men as the sole protectors of women. His words carried particular weight, as he observed these officers in action, noting how their professionalism seamlessly blended with their natural warmth and humanity.

Inviting one of the officers on to the stage, DSP thanked her and other officers on the force for their service. He stated, “To all the lady police who has been giving us a lot of security…Generally there is a myth in India that only men give protection to ladies. But no, here ladies are giving so much of protection to men. Thank you so much ma. Thank you. In the morning, while I was singing, I saw all these lady policewomen in their uniform. They were shooting videos of me singing and they were also sending me hearts. Because they have so much of love towards people, that's why women are able to protect men, kids and this whole world. And this is Navratri and I think we should really say hats off to them and bow down to them for taking care of not only men of your family but men of the world in a very very loving way. Thank you ma. Thank you so much. DSP offered a refreshing perspective that celebrates both strength and tenderness as equally valuable forms of guardianship in our society.