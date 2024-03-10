'Women of Power' honoured at special event on International Women's Day in Gurgaon

New Delhi [India], March 10 : "Women of Power", a special event, was organized on the occasion of International Women's Day at DLF Galleria Market in Gurgaon, Haryana.

Vinita Sharma, co-founder of Heights Group and I am Social NGO founding member, who is also known for her philanthropy work, conducted the event.

While talking about the event, Kaifi Bharti, Founder of Heights Group stated that he always understands the importance of recognition of work, specially of those who are pushing their boundaries to achieve their dreams. Bharti underscored the transformative role women play not only in their homes but also in contributing significantly to nation-building. He drew inspiration from his father, Dr Shyam Bharti, who dedicated his life to social causes and expressed his commitment through writing books and poetry on women empowerment.

In this event, eleven women were felicitated whose contributions have been impeccable to society.

Below are the names of the women who were honoured at the event:

Padma Shri Awardee Sunil Dabas, coach of the national female Kabaddi team of India and awardee of the Dronacharya Award.

She shared a powerful and motivational life story, overcoming challenges in her upbringing to become one of the country's greatest female sportspersons. She emphasized the impact of parental support, citing her father's motivation as a driving force in achieving success. According to her, with parental encouragement, no barrier can hinder a child's journey to success.

Sunita Yadav, Deputy Mayor of Gurgaon, is dedicated to the city's improvement. Under her leadership, Gurgaon has seen enhanced infrastructure and development, aspiring for a cleaner, greener environment. She focuses on waste management, segregation, and rainwater drainage and harvesting. Sunita consistently advocates for the citizens of Gurgaon, aiming to address their needs and concerns effectively.

Neerja Gorawara, an Independent businesswoman, successful homemaker, proud mother and secretary of the Galleria Condominium Association. She's a pioneer in the lingerie business and has worked tirelessly to make Galleria Market a clean and safe space for business and leisure.

Geeta, the founder of GEN1, a dairy business. She has always felt a real connection with nature and its wonders and wanted to build something that would allow her to foster this connection while serving society and to have something that she could proudly call her own.

Savita, a businesswoman and the treasurer of Galleria Market. Also, she's an active member of the cancer society, in New Delhi. She visits the hospitals on a weekly basis for the counselling of cancer patients and others in need.

Meera, Kakoli, Rekha and Beena, were honored for their dedicated housekeeping services at Galleria Market. Their commitment to maintaining impeccable hygiene and cleanliness has created a pleasant environment for everyone to enjoy. Recognized as exemplary role models, we salute their tireless efforts and unwavering dedication.

Gurpreet Seble who has introduced nail art Internationally. Owner of India's most reputed nail art solution. Nail Spa by Gurpreet does nail art, trains professionals and helps businesses set up their nail parlours anywhere in India.

A group of talented girls aged 12 to 16 from Shakti by Sarvam Foundation, founded by Nehha Bhatnagar, performed at t Sarvam empowers underprivileged girls through training in dance, yoga, spoken English, and digital literacy.

Nehha Bhatnagar, a former Bharatnatyam dancer, who trained 20 girls for six years, providing them with the opportunity to showcase their talents in Poland (Brave Kids Festival and other programs) annually. They have branches in our country's 3 states & support 300 under-privileged girls.

Hemangi Bhatnagar, the Chief Empowerment Officer at Sarvam Shakti, a former National Level athlete herself in the Track, Badminton, and Kho Kho sports, was recognized for her commitment to nurturing the talents of these girls.

Usha Devi, daughter of the State Awardee Madhubani Artist, Shanti Devi was also honoured during the event. Usha began painting at the age of 15. She creates and sells their artwork alongside her daughter. Their notable work includes Madhubani Paintings showcased at the Ayodhya Airport and in Ayodhya, marking a significant contribution to the local art scene.

Shail Gupta, MD Dermatologist and founder of Satya Hair Solutions and Aesthetics concluded the event with a heartfelt song, "Mein hi to hu teri Laxmi Mata" expressing the bond between fathers and daughters.

