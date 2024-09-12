"Wonder how big stars like Shah Rukh sir keep themselves motivated": Siddhant Chaturvedi

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 12 : Siddhant Chaturvedi, who has worked in several films such as 'Gully Boy', 'Gehraiyaan', 'Phone Bhoot' has won many hearts with his acting talent and charming looks.

After being part of successful projects, the actor feels it is challenging to keep yourself motivated every day after being at the top.

In a conversation with ANI, he talked about his dream of reaching the top of his and seeing how people keep themselves motivated after being successful.

He shared, "I feel the most frightening thing is when I think about those people who are at the top because if you are number one, then you have everything. Then how do you motivate yourself every day?"

The 'Gehraiyaan' actor recalled meeting Shah Rukh Khan and added that he always wondered how stars like him keep themselves motivated as actors as they have achieved so much. He also said that he someday wants to be at the highest level of his career.

"If I had met Messi, or, when I meet Shah Rukh sir, or, whoever I meet, who I feel is number one in their field, I feel, how do you motivate yourself? Because here, we are still a wolf at the bottom? So, we are more hungry. But when you are there, how do you...then everything is there. So, I am very curious about that. Because then, failures also don't impact you that much. You are so invincible. So, that is, I think that is commendable. And my goal is to someday reach there. Because I want to see how the world looks like on the top of that mountain."

Siddhant talked about his journey so far and credited his fans for his success.

"I'm here because of them. There's no kind of backing or anything. So for them(fans), that's why I always try to bring something new and keep them excited. At the same time, I try to hide some things from my personal life. I don't want to show things on social media because I want to keep that little mystery about me. But at the same time, I will share my thoughts with them," he further said.

The actor who has made a place in the industry and gearing up for the release of his next project 'Yudhra', said that there are certain key elements to survive in the industry.

"This industry can take you places and drop you from the highest of the heights ever. So I think you need to be rooted. No one will tell you about you more than your family and friends. But what happens is that when fame and all these things come, people start moving away. No matter what the highs or falls are, you have to retain yourself. So I think that is the prerequisite do not forget where you came from and why did you want to come here. That is very important," said Siddhant.

Meanwhile, Siddhant is all set to take on the role of a host at IIFA 2024 for the first time. Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, Rana Daggubati, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Abhishek Banerjee are going to showcase their hosting skills in Abu Dhabi soon.

Siddhant will host IIFA Rocks along with Abhishek Banerjee.

