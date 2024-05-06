'Wonder Woman' stunt double Jeannie Epper passes away at 83

California [US], May 6 : Jeannie Epper, who was known as a stunt double for Lynda Carter in the 1970s 'Wonder Woman' TV series and performed stunts in movies such as 'The Fast and the Furious', 'Tokyo Drift' and 'Kill Bill: Vol. 2', has passed away at her Simi Valley, California, home. She was 83, reported Deadline.

Epper, a founding member of the Stuntwomen's Association of Motion Pictures in 1968, has more than 150 film credits, including 'Catch Me If You Can', 'Romancing the Stone', 'The Amazing Spider-Man', and 'The Princess Diaries'. She was featured in Amanda Micheli's 2004 documentary Double Dare, about stunt women.

According to Deadline, she was described as "the greatest stuntwoman who ever lived" in a article in 2007. Epper was the daughter of stunt performer John Epper and sister to stuntmen Gary and Tony Epper. Jeannie Epper became one of the first professional child stunt doubles when she began her career at age 9.

In 1999, she was elected president of the Stuntwomen's Association of Motion Pictures and has since served as an honorary member. The Taurus World Stunt Awards honoured her with a Lifetime Achievement Award in 2007, making her the first female recipient.

Among her survivors are children Eurlyne, Richard and Kurtis, all of whom have worked as stunt performers, reported Deadline.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor