"Won't do roles that will embarrass my family": Naga Chaitanya takes a dig at ex-wife Samantha

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya were one of the loved couples in Tollywood. However, when the two announced their separation a couple of months ago on social media ending their four-year marriage. The news came as a shock for many. The duo have never revealed the exact the reason of their divorce. Now, a video has been going viral on social media wherein Naga Chaitanya was seen taking a sly dig at his ex-wife Samantha Ruth Prabhu. As per the Great Andhra report, he said, “I am game for all kinds of roles. However, those roles should not affect my family and our reputation. I will not accept roles that would embarrass my family members.”

Love Story actor’s reaction came after Samantha’s comment on their separation during a conversation with Filmfare. She had said that the divorce took a toll on her mental health. “I thought I was a much weaker person. I thought that with my separation, I would crumble and die. I didn’t think I was capable of being this strong…Today I’m very very proud of how strong I’m because I really didn’t know I was.” “As soon as you accept the fact that you are going through, something, half of the healing is done. Accepting, vocalising, and fighting back is what I did,” Samantha added. However, her statement did not go down well with Naga Chaitanya’s fans. After being in a relationship since November 2015, Chaitanya got engaged to actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu on 29 January 2017.[44] In the same year, Chaitanya and Samantha tied the knot in Goa, in a Hindu religious ceremony on 6 October and a Christian ceremony on 7 October. Both were private ceremonies, where only close friends and family were present. They're known as "ChaySam" by the public. After much speculated rumours, Chaitanya and Samantha announced their separation on 2nd October 2021, ending their four years of marriage.