'Won't let this world...': Natasa Stankovic posts sweet birthday pics with son Agastya amidst divorce with Hardik Pandya

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 31 : Natasa Stankovic, who recently announced her divorce from cricketer Hardik Pandya, shared a touching birthday message for their son, Agastya, who turned a year older on Tuesday, July 30.

Taking to her Instagram account, Natasa posted a heartfelt note dedicated to Agastya. In her message, she promised to always protect him and be by his side, no matter how life changes.

Along with the post, Natasa wrote a long, loving note: "My buba, you brought peace, love, and joy into my life. My beautiful boy, you are such a blessing, so sweet and kind... always stay this way. I won't let this world change your kind soul. I will always be by your side... hand in hand. I love you, Mama."

Earlier this month, Natasa confirmed her separation from star India all-rounder Hardik Pandya.

Taking to his official Instagram handle, Pandya said that he and Natasa have "mutually parted ways" after being together for four years. The 30-year-old added that it was a "tough decision" for them after they grew as a family.

He also said they tried their 'best' and gave their all, and said the decision is in the "best interest" of both of them.

"After 4 years of being together, Natasa and I have decided to mutually part ways. We tried our best together and gave it our all, and we believe this is in the best interest for the both of us. This was a tough decision for us to make, given the joy, mutual respect and companionship we enjoyed together and as we grew a family," Hardik wrote.

Talking about his son, Hardik said that Agastya will be at the centre of their lives. The India all-rounder confirmed that he and his wife will co-parent for the well-being of their three-year-old child.

Hardik also urged for 'support' and 'privacy' from people during this "difficult and sensitive time."

"We are blessed with Agastya, who will continue to be at the centre of both our lives and we will co-parent to ensure that we give him everything that we can for his happiness. We sincerely request your support and understanding to give us the privacy during this difficult and sensitive time," he added.

Hardik and Natasa tied the knot in 2020.

