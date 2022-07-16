Woody Harrelson in talks to join cast of yacht rock musical 'Sailing'

Los Angeles, July 16 Three-time Oscar nominee Woody Harrelson, who received positive response for his work as Cletus Kasady in 'Venom: Let There Be Carnage', is currently in negotiations to join Lionsgate's ensemble 1970s jukebox musical 'Sailing' from 'Rock of Ages' creator Chris D'Arienzo, reports'Deadline.

The project is billed as a bunch of music in the late 1970s as they discover the smooth sounds and smoother lifestyle that is yacht rock, the soft rock music genre that took over FM radio during that era.

D'Arienzo, according to Deadline, sold the pitch with Jeremy Plager, who will develop and produce with MegaMix (Jonathan Levine and Gillian Bohrer) and Harrelson.

Speaking of yachts, Harrelson recently starred as the hysterical, Marxist captain of one in the Cannes Film Festival Palme d'Or winning comedy 'Triangle of Sadness'.

In a statement accessed by Deadline, Erin Westerman, Lionsgate's President of Production, said: "Everything about the yacht rock vibe, ethos and lifestyle will be brought on board this fun and hilarious nostalgic comedy."

"We're thrilled to be working with Jeremy, Jonathan, Gillian, Chris, and Woody, and we're confident that it will not only have a phenomenal soundtrack, but it will also put you in a summertime mood."

Levine and Bohrer's Megamix has a first-look film and television deal with Lionsgate; and they're behind the studio's sequel to Dirty Dancing, with Jennifer Grey reprising her role as Baby Houseman. They also have Mick Fleetwood's musical drama, '13 Songs', in development at Fox.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor