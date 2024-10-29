"Words will never sum up what you mean to me": Adele on Celine Dion's surprise visit in Las Vegas

Washington [US], October 29 : British superstar Adele who idolises Celine Dion burst into tears after the latter made a surprise appearance at her Las Vegas residency at the Colosseum.

The heartfelt encounter left a significant impact on Adele, prompting her to share a touching message on Instagram.

In her post, Adele reflected on her time performing in the iconic venue, writing, "I have been performing in Celine Dion's room at the Colosseum for almost 2 years now. 4 weeks to go!"

She emphasized the special nature of the venue, stating, "It was the only place I wanted to play in Vegas because it was built for her."

https://www.instagram.com/p/DBrVy6_C2l-/

The singer went on to describe the emotional weight of Celine's visit, saying, "I have a picture of her right next to the stage that I touch every night before I walk on, and she came to the show this weekend, and it was a surprise and it was a MOMENT!!"

Adele conveyed her affection directly to Celine, declaring, "I love you so very very much. Words will never sum up what you mean to me, or what you coming to my show means, let alone how it felt seeing you back in your palace with your beautiful family."

She concluded her message by expressing gratitude for the experience, noting, "Saturday night will be something I remember forever and ever."

During her performance on October 26, Adele was visibly moved when she spotted Dion in the audience. The moment turned emotional as she burst into tears and embraced Dion, a touching interaction that quickly gained traction on social media.

Adele's residency, titled 'Weekends with Adele', takes place at the Colosseum Theater at Caesar's Palace, a venue originally designed for Dion's legendary performances.

As the residency approaches its conclusion, Adele is scheduled to perform her final show on November 23.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor