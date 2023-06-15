Work on being a better version of yourself, and the right person will come along,” shares Ridhi Dogra while talking about her latest series Badtameez Dil

Amazon miniTVs latest romantic drama series ‘Badtameez Dil’ is winning the hearts of viewers for its engaging storyline. The series is a modern-day tale of love between two completely different individuals falling in love with each other. It portrays complicated human relationships and love, depicting the highs and lows of it. Featuring Ridhi Dogra and Barun Sobti with their imperfectly perfect love story, this thoughtfully crafted series also stars Mallika Dua, Minissha Lamba, and Suparna Marwah in pivotal roles. Speaking about self-love and experience on the series, Ridhi Dogra candidly spoke about what made her say yes to Badtameez Dil.



Ridhi said, “I have never been a part of a rom-com dramedy genre before, and the story intrigued me. Even though it’s a genre we’re all familiar with, when you see the show, you see how refreshing and relevant it is. I think Ekta has done what she does best, narrating the same story with brand new storytelling techniques, and touching upon some very real subjects and covering all sorts of relationship issues along the way is sheer genius.” Throwing light on what makes Badtameez Dil special, she added, “The story is the real star of the show, as the timeline of the play is so refreshing. It is not a typical hero-heroine series. There is a love story every character is going through and it’s telling so much about the world we live in.”

Giving advice to the younger generation, she discussed the lessons that her character Liz imparts about loving oneself. “To love yourself and be ok with who you are. If Liz’s journey is anything to go by, that’s what we see. While you must put yourself first and self-love is great, Liz is someone who likes taking care of people, and is always there for her friends and family., I’d like to tell every person falling in love to do it for the right reasons. Do your part of loving yourself. Work on being a better version of yourself and the right person will come right along”, she shared.