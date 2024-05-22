"Working on Panchayat was quite challenging...": Neena Gupta

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 22 : Veteran actor Neena Gupta is coming back with her role of Manju Devi in the third season of 'Panchayat'.

Gearing up for the release of 'Panchayat 3', Neena Gupta took a stroll down memory lane and recalled shooting for one of the most popular web shows.

"When director Deepak Kumar came to me and narrated the script I was quite impressed. I really liked the script. In fact, I found the dialogues very much interesting. I also fell in love with my role," Neena Gupta told ANI.

She also admitted facing challenges while shooting for 'Panchayat', which was shot in Mahodiya village of Madhya Pradesh.

"Working on Panchayat was challenging as I had to work on my language," Neena Gupta added.

Written by Chandan Kumar and directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra, 'Panchayat' traces the life of a young man from Delhi who joins as a secretary in a Panchayat office in a remote village of Uttar Pradesh.

Discussing the arc of Manju Devi, Deepak Kumar said that the character has evolved over the seasons.

" Earlier, she was least involved in village politics but now she is aggressively getting involved in the politics. Her character has shown a growth towards the political front," Deepak Kumar shared.

Besides Neena Gupta, Jitendra Kumar, Raghubir Yadav, Biswapati Sarkar, Chandan Roy and Faisal Malik also star in the show. The third season will be out on Prime Video on May 28.

