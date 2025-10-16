“Working With Rishab Has Been One of the Most Creatively Fulfilling Experiences of My Career,” Gulshan Devaiah on Kantara Chapter 1

Kantara Chapter 1 continues its dream run worldwide, with audiences and the film industry hailing Rishab Shetty for his unparalleled vision and rooted storytelling. Known for his ability to merge cinematic craft with cultural authenticity, Rishab has now earned high praise from acclaimed actor Gulshan Devaiah, who makes his Kannada debut with this blockbuster.

“Rishab met me through a common friend, in 2019 and expressed his desire to work with me. I didn't know him then, but I immediately liked his sincerity and passion for cinema,” shared Gulshan. “The first few projects we discussed didn't work out, but the intention to collaborate stayed alive. Our collaboration on Kantara: Chapter 1 is the manifestation of mutual respect and artistic alignment.”Gulshan further added, “Working with Rishab has been one of the most creatively fulfilling experiences of my career.”

The film’s unprecedented success, inching towards ₹700 crore worldwide, stands as a testament to Rishab Shetty’s growing stature as Pan India’s biggest actor, writer, and director. With audiences embracing the film across languages, Rishab Shetty’s narrative has broken barriers, created a cultural wave, and given Indian cinema a story that speaks straight to the soul. Kantara: Chapter 1 is not just a film it’s a movement led by a visionary storyteller.