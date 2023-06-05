World Environment Day 2023: Sidharth Malhotra plants saplings

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 5 : To mark the occasion of World Environment Day 2023, actor Sidharth Malhotra, along with his team planted saplings.

Taking to Instagram, Sidharth shared a video and captioned it, "The collective responsibility is #NotMineButOurs. Today, the team & I planted trees in the vicinity. It is our collective responsibility to help save the planet and ensure we leave a happy and thriving planet for the future generations. Join us in celebrating World Environment Day by planting trees and embracing a sustainable lifestyle. Let's show our planet some love! Here is to getting our hands dirty for Mother Earth! #WorldEnvironmentDay."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CtG3FSKA9xo/

In the video, the 'Shershaah' actor could be seen planting saplings along with his team members.

Soon after he shared the video, his fans swamped the comment section with red heart emoticons.

"So proud of you Sid for this initiative," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "Love you sid. you are the best."

"Happy world environment day," a fan wrote.

The World Environment Day is an annual global event observed on June 5. This year, it falls on Monday and also marks the 50th anniversary of World Environment Day. The day encourages awareness and action for environmental protection by the global community.

According to the official website of World Environment Day, the theme on June 5, 2023, will focus on solutions to plastic pollution under the campaign #BeatPlasticPollution.

Sidharth Meanwhile, on the work front, Sidharth will be seen in his upcoming film 'Yodha' alongside Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna. The film is all set to hit the theatres on September 15.

Apart from that, he will also be making his digital debut with the upcoming web series 'Indian Police Force'.

Helmed by Rohit Shetty, the series also stars Vivek Oberoi and Shilpa Shetty in pivotal roles and will stream exclusively on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.

The official streaming date of the series is still awaited.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor