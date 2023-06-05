World Environment Day: Producer Pragya Kapoor participates in beach clean-up initiative along with Indian Navy

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 5 : Pragya Kapoor, who is known for films like 'Kedarnath' and 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui', has been actively involved in social causes for years. On the occasion of World Environment Day, the producer participated in a road clean-up initiative along with Indian Navy.

She has always believed that as a society, it is our duty to take care of our environment and work towards making our planet greener and cleaner. This year, the Indian Navy has supported this initiative. It is the 99th week and more and more people are seen joining this great cause.

Pragya and her Ek Saath Foundation, a non-profit organization that works towards improving lives have come together for this week. The foundation has also been actively involved in beautifying and maintaining public spaces in Mumbai.

When Pragya was asked about this noble cause, she said, "With global warming, rising, all know there have been massive changes in the climate over the world. We are trying our best, in our small way to save our planet. Clean-up drives like this are essential in raising awareness about the importance of environmental conservation. The theme for World Environment Day is '#beatplasticpollution' and that's what we are aiming at."

Recently, the producer celebrated World Earth Day by planting 310 saplings.

The World Environment Day is an annual global event observed on June 5. This year, it falls on Monday and also marks the 50th anniversary of World Environment Day. The day encourages awareness and action for environmental protection by the global community.

According to the official website of World Environment Day, the theme on June 5, 2023, will focus on solutions to plastic pollution under the campaign #BeatPlasticPollution.

