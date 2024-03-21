World Poetry Day: Saiyami Kher Reflects on Her Special Bond with Gulzaar Saab

As the world gears up to celebrate World Poetry Day on March 21st, acclaimed actress Saiyami Kher takes a moment to express her profound admiration and connection with the legendary poet and writer, Gulzaar Saab. Known for her stellar performances on screen, Saiyami reveals the deep impact Gulzaar's writings have had on her life and artistry.

In a candid statement, Saiyami shares, "Gulzaar Saab's poetry transcends time and language barriers, touching the soul with its profound beauty and depth. His words have not only resonated with millions around the world but have also inspired me personally in countless ways. The essence of his poetry, the intricacy of his storytelling, and the sheer emotion woven into every verse have touched my life and made me a better person.."

Throughout her career, Saiyami Kher has been vocal about her reverence for Gulzaar's work, often citing him as a significant influence on her creative journey "Gulzaar Saab's poetry transcends time and language barriers, touching the soul with its profound beauty and depth. His words have not only resonated with millions around the world but have also inspired me personally in countless ways." Says Saiyami On this World Poetry Day, she delves deeper into the reasons behind her unwavering passion for his writings, shedding light on the timeless allure of Gulzaar's poetic legacy.

"Gulzaar Saab's ability to evoke raw emotions and capture the essence of life's complexities is unparalleled..” Saiyami continues. "His poems have the power to transport you to a different realm, where every word is a melody, every verse a masterpiece. I am endlessly grateful for the opportunity to witness his genius and. For me Gulzar saab has been a big teacher. His passion for life and learning, His humility. I wish there were more like him. I am his biggest fan.”

As the world celebrates the magic of poetry on March 21st, Saiyami Kher invites fans and admirers alike to join her in honoring Gulzaar Saab's remarkable contributions to the world of literature. Through his timeless verses, Gulzaar continues to inspire generations, leaving an indelible legacy that transcends boundaries.