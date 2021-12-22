Xosha Roquemore joins 'Charlie In The Pandemic' cast

Xosha Roquemore, the 'Space Jam: A New Legacy' fame actor, has joined the comedy 'Charlie In The Pandemic', which is now filming in the Hamptons.

According to Deadline, Roquemore joins the cat alongside Reid Scott, Jordana Brewster, Adam Pally, and Dylan Penn. Also joining would be newcomer Peter Danger, a graduate of Miami's New World School Of The Arts, whose alums include Lulu Wang, Andrea Burns and Cote de Pablo.

In 'Charlie In The Pandemic', the COVID bubble is popped when a New York City family hiding out in the Hamptons is surprised by a Bloody Mary-swilling, pot-smoking 'Charlie' from their past who brings a lifetime of hurt that might heal them all.

Xavier Manrique and his Blind Bulldog Films have teamed up with Jason Dubin's, Perry Street Films and Nicholas Schutt to produce.

David Frankel is exec-producing. Manrique has directed from a script penned by Schutt. The movie is being filmed in New York City and the Hamptons.

Roquemore is also known for Lee Daniels' 'Precious' and series 'The Mindy Project', 'I'm Dying Up Here', 'Black Monday' and 'Cherish The Day'.

( With inputs from ANI )

