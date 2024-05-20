Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar Name Baby Boy 'Vedavid', Know What it Means

Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar who announced their pregnancy during the launch event of their film Article 370 welcomed baby boy on Akshay Tritiya (May 10). They named their baby boy 'Vedavid'. Since they announced this unique name fans and netizens are excited to know what it means. Vedavid, a name of Sanskrit origin, which means 'knower of the Vedas'.

Yami and Aditya proudly announced the name of their son Vedavid on their social media handle. They expressed their gratitude to the medical professionals at Surya Hospital, particularly Dr. Bhupender Awasthi and Dr. Ranjana Dhanu, for their dedication and expertise in making this joyous occasion possible.

The couple further added, “As we embark on this beautiful journey of parenthood, we eagerly anticipate the bright future that awaits our son. With every milestone he achieves, we are filled with the hope and belief that he will grow to become a beacon of pride for our entire family as well as our beloved nation,” The congratulation messages poured in comment session as soon as couple posted the post. Ayushmann Khurana, Mrunal Thakur, and Neha Dhupia extended their wishes to the actor.

Yami remained quite active throughout her pregnancy and even filmed for Article 370 during her first trimester. Yami proudly showcased her baby bump for the first time at the trailer launch of her film 'Article 370' earlier this year, accompanied by her husband and director Aditya Dhar. Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar exchanged vows on June 4, 2021, in a simple ceremony in their home state of Himachal Pradesh. Yami had previously collaborated with Aditya on his directorial project 'Uri The Surgical Strike.'