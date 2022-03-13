Yami Gautam celebrates husband Aditya Dhar's first birthday post wedding

Filmmaker Aditya Dhar received a plethora of wishes as he turned a year older on Saturday, but what caught fans' attention was the sweetest birthday note posted by his wife-actor Yami Gautam.

Yami took to her Instagram handle and shared adorable pictures featuring herself with Aditya.

"Happy birthday to my love. Forever," she captioned the post adding red heart emoticons.

The post garnered more than five lakh likes and thousands of comments from fans and fellow celebrities.

Aditya also reacted to the post by writing, "All my pictures should always be with you, cos standing next to me makes me look like a million bucks!" in the comments sections.

Yami re-shared the pictures on her Instagram stories and with each picture she penned a different note.

Alongside the first snap that features the couple dressed in heavy traditional attires while posing for the camera, Yami wrote, "HAPPY BIRTHDAY MY ADITYA," with a red heart emoticon.

With the second candid picture of the duo laughing, Yami wrote, "And that's how life feels with you my love," adding red heart emoticons.

Alongside the third candid snap of Aditya, Yami wrote, "Forever," adding a red heart emoticon.

For the unversed, this is Aditya's first birthday post his wedding with actor Yami Gautam.

Yami and Aditya got married in a private ceremony on June 4 in Himachal Pradesh. The duo had worked together in the 2019 war-action drama 'Uri: The Surgical Strike'.

( With inputs from ANI )

