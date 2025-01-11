Yami Gautam celebrates six years of 'Uri: The Surgical Strike', says it's an "honour" for her to be part of the film

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 11 : Vicky Kaushal and Yami Gautam-starrer 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' on Saturday completed six years since it was released in theatres.

Recalling working in the film, Yami took to Instagram and penned a note filled with nostalgia.

"Uri: The Surgical Strike celebrated more than we can think - the valour of the Indian Army, the spirit of our Nation and the power of cinema. It was an honour for me to be a part of a gem like this which continues to be celebrated. Pallavi Sharma was a dream come true role for me and to be able to portray another fine female character was truly a blessing. Beyond grateful for all your love and to the entire team that help create this marvel. #6yearsofurithesurgicalstrike," she posted.

'Uri' was directed by Yami's husband Aditya Dhar. At that time, the duo was not married.

The film Based on true events of the Indian Army's surgical strikes conducted in September 2016 against the terror launch pads in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK). It also starred Paresh Rawal, Kirti Kulhari and Mohit Raina among others.

