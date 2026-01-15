Yami Gautam salutes soldiers on Army Day: ‘Today and everyday’

Mumbai, Jan 15 On the occasion of Army Day on Thursday, Bollywood actress Yami Gautam took a moment to honour the nation’s armed forces.

Yami took to X, where she re-shared a posed by a music label featuring various scenes from the 2024 political thriller film “Article 370.”

She wrote: Happy Army Day. Today & everyday. Jai Hind.”

Army Day is celebrated on 15 January every year in India, in recognition of Lieutenant General Kodandera M. Cariappa's taking over as the first Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army from General Francis Roy Bucher, the last British Commander-in-Chief of India, on 15 January 1949.

Army Day marks a day to salute the valiant soldiers who sacrificed their lives to protect the country and its citizens.

Meanwhile, talking about “Article 370” is directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale. The film stars Yami and Priyamani, alongside Skand Thakur, Ashwini Kaul, Vaibhav Tatwawadi, Arun Govil, and Kiran Karmarkar.

The film is based on the 2019 revocation of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir regarding Article 370 of the Constitution of India.

Yami was recently seen in Haq, a courtroom drama film directed by Suparn Verma. It also stars Emraan Hashmi and Sheeba Chaddha in a pivotal role. The film is inspired by the landmark Supreme Court judgement of Mohd. Ahmed Khan v. Shah Bano Begum, which dealt with matrimonial issues of Muslim households.

It reportedly draws elements from journalist Jigna Vora’s book Bano: Bharat ki Beti, and has faced pre-release legal controversy over its portrayal of the Shah Bano case.

She is married to filmmaker Aditya Dhar, who recently gave the blockbuster Dhurandhar, a star-studded saga inspired by incredible true events set in the gritty criminal vein of the underworld with a backdrop of Indian patriotism, featuring action sequences, Shakespearean betrayals, and tradecrafts of espionage.

The film features Akshaye Khanna, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan and Sanjay Dutt.

The plot is loosely based on Operation Lyari, a government-led crackdown against local gangs and crime syndicates in the Lyari area of Karachi, Pakistan.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor