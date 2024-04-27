Yami Gautam shares heartfelt message after Singaporean tea vendor praises 'Article 370'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 27 : Actor Yami Gautam starrer political drama 'Article 370,' which has been making waves since its release, recently caught the attention of international audiences.

A Singaporean resident recently watched the film and commended its impactful storytelling.

Yami expressed her gratitude by sharing a video of the man, a local tea stall vendor in Singapore, who praised the film.

In the video, the man expressed genuine admiration for the movie and admitted that he had limited knowledge about Kashmir before watching it.

"I saw the movie, and it really excited me. I don't know much about Kashmir, but this is the first time I saw something that was very enlightening," he said. The man also made a special mention of Yami Gautam and said that he loved her performance. "I loved her acting. She did her best, and I am going to watch more of her movies. Keep it up and all the best," he added.

Moved by the unexpected praise from abroad, Yami wrote a heartfelt message along with the video and shared her feelings on Instagram.

"A well-wisher of ours sent us a video featuring a very sweet gentleman, a tea vendor from Singapore, who shared his thoughts about our film. Although he couldn't recall my name, he apparently referred to me as "the one with all the guns." Such gestures & genuine reactions are immensely heartwarming...It feels wonderful how our film #Article370 has touched millions of hearts and enlightened them. Forever grateful for the love and support. Thank you," she wrote.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/C6Qaz02vI0w/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

'Article 370', directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Aditya Suhas Jambhale, delves into the pivotal event of the revocation of Article 370 by the Central government on August 5, 2019.

The decision, which stripped the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir of its special status, is depicted through the lens of realism and factual storytelling in the film.

The movie, set in the scenic valley of Kashmir, captures the essence of the historical event without resorting to melodrama, as commended by Aditya Dhar.

Alongside Yami Gautam, the film features an ensemble cast including Priyamani, Arun Govil, and Kiran Karmarkar.

Produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar, and Lokesh Dhar, 'Article 370' hit the cinemas on February 23, offering audiences a thought-provoking glimpse into the complexities of Kashmir's history and the struggles surrounding the revocation of its special status.

Yami is next set to grace the screens in the upcoming film 'Dhoom Dhaam'.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor