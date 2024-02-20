Yami Gautam Thanks PM Narendra Modi as He Mentions Her Upcoming Movie 'Article 370' in Jammu Speech | Video

Bollywood actor Yami Gautam expressed her gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi after he mentioned her upcoming film, "Article 370," in one of his speeches. Taking to Twitter, Yami shared her appreciation, stating, “It is an absolute honour to watch PM @narendramodi Ji talk about #Article370Movie. My team and I really hope that we all exceed your expectations in bringing this incredible story to the screen!”

Yami Gautam shared a video snippet from PM Modi's rally in Jammu, where he discussed the film "Article 370" and emphasized that it would provide "correct information" to the viewers. PM Modi mentioned hearing about the film a few days prior, stating, “I don’t know how the film is, I just heard about it yesterday. It is good that the people will now get correct information from this.”

In a previous interview with PTI, Yami Gautam addressed potential criticism of the film, stating that individuals with preconceived notions might not appreciate "Article 370." She said, “If someone is calling it names… like ‘propaganda,’ ‘jingoism,’ and ‘chest-thumping’… Any section that goes into theatres already thinking or carrying a preconceived notion that this is what it’s about, you’ll never be able to feel or enjoy the film."

The film, set to release on February 23, comes with a unique release day offer. The makers announced that tickets for "Article 370" will be available for Rs 99 on the day of the release. Yami shared the announcement on social media, writing, “A remarkable release day offer for a riveting narrative! Get your ticket at Rs. 99 on cinema lovers day. #Article370 releasing in cinemas on 23rd February.”