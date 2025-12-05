Yami Gautam to husband Aditya Dhar and team: You are Dhurandhars in your own might

Mumbai, Dec 5 Bollywood actress Yami Gautam on Friday penned an emotional note for her husband Aditya Dhar and the team of her upcoming film Dhurandhar, calling them some of the “hardest working and finest people” she has known.

Yami took to Instagram, where she shared a picture with Aditya, who has helmed Dhurandhar starring Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt and R. Madhavan.

For the caption: “And it’s DHURANDHAR DAY today !!!! Some of the hardest working & gem of people that I know & proud to call them my family !!! You have given all your heart, devotion, dedication , intent, passion , sweat , blood , tears (which you never show) to this film, Aditya !!!”

Yami added: “Too many emotions running today, many hearts beating together !!! You guys are Dhurandhars in your own might. DHURANDHAR is not a parting gift of 2025 but is here to welcome 2026 for all of us across the globe. Ab yeh aapki film hai, audience. Jai Hind,” she added.

Dhurandhar is a star-studded saga inspired by incredible true events set in the gritty criminal vein of the underworld with a backdrop of Indian patriotism, featuring action sequences, Shakespearean betrayals, and tradecrafts of espionage.

The plot is loosely based on Operation Lyari, a government-led crackdown against local gangs and crime syndicates in the Lyari area of Karachi, Pakistan.

Talking about Yami, she was recently seen in Haq directed by Suparn Verma. It also stars Emraan Hashmi, and Sheeba Chaddha. The film is inspired by the landmark Supreme Court judgement of Mohd. Ahmed Khan v. Shah Bano Begum, which dealt with matrimonial issues of Muslim households.

It reportedly draws elements from journalist Jigna Vora’s book Bano: Bharat ki Beti, and has faced pre-release legal controversy over its portrayal of the Shah Bano case.

The film follows the story of Bano, a woman who seeks legal redress after her husband marries his cousin. The narrative explores her pursuit of justice and the complex intersection of personal faith, social customs, and constitutional law.

Through courtroom arguments and testimonies, the film examines how legal systems interpret women’s rights within the framework of religious and civil law.

