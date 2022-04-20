Yami Gautam travels down memory lane on tenth anniversary of 'Vicky Donor'

Mumbai, April 20 The 2012 rom-com, 'Vicky Donor' recently clocked ten years of its release. Actress Yami Gautam, who made her Bollywood debut with the Shoojit Sircar directorial in which she starred opposite Ayushmann Khurrana, recently reminisced about the movie calling it a major turning point for her.

The actress took to her Instagram and posted a picture from her recent visit to the studio where she auditioned for the film. She wrote in the caption, "The place where it all began! Started my journey auditioning for Vicky Donor right here! (This sofa too was here). A recent visit to this studio took me down memory lane, reliving so many beautiful moments through the journey! Thank you, Shoojit da & our entire team (sic)".

Apart from the flood of rave reviews that came her way, the film also gave Yami a taste of great content and encouraged her to take on versatile roles with riveting stories and she went on to star in several such films like 'Badlapur', 'Kaabil', 'Uri', 'Bala' and the recent releases, 'A Thursday' and 'Dasvi'.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor