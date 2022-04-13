Yash reveals special bond with Jr NTR's mother

Hyderabad, April 13 Kannada actor Yash, who is juggling between cities as a part of 'KGF: Chapter 2' promotions, had earlier publicised his upcoming magnum opus at Hyderabad.

Speaking at the event, the 'Googly' actor revealed that he has a special bond with a few Telugu celebrities, the most notable of which are 'RRR' actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR.

Yash, who spoke highly of 'RRR', revealed that he was thrilled to bits watching the movie on the screen. Yash stated that he has a special bond with Ram Charan and Jr NTR, the lead actors in S.S. Rajamouli's latest sensation.

"Whenever I am in Hyderabad on shooting-related trips, Ram Charan sends homemade food", Yash revealed.

Speaking about Jr NTR, Yash said that he had visited NTR's home a couple of times.

Adding further, Yash said that NTR personally invited him for dinner and the way his family, especially his mother treated him was something else.

"I will never forget the hospitality by NTR's family, for the rest of my life.

"NTR's mother especially is a sweetheart and received me so well. I guess it is the Kannada factor that helped us bond stronger. NTR's mom belongs to Karnataka and hence could communicate well with me", Yash said.

Helmed by Prashanth Neel, 'KGF: Chapter 2' is releasing on a huge number of screens on April 14.

