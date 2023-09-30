Yash starrer 'KGF 3' to release in 2025, makers to make official announcement soon

The third part of Kannada blockbuster “KGF”, starring Yash will release in 2025, according to the spokesperson from Hombale Films. Production will begin on the third part of the pan India franchise by December 2023.On the fifth anniversary of ‘KGF’ on December 21, we will announce the release plan of ‘KGF 3’. The initial round of discussion between the director, producer and actor for ‘KGF 3’ has happened and a storyline has been discussed. The shoot will begin in October 2024 and the film release in 2025. An official announcement about the release of ‘KGF 3’ will be made in December this year,” spokesperson of Hombale Films told PTI.

The period action franchise, which started with 2018’s “KGF: Chapter 1”, followed by a 2022 sequel, titled “KGF: Chapter 3”. It revolves around Rocky (Yash) and his quest for power and wealth.Earlier, talking about KGF Yash said, “When people say I put Kannada cinema on the world map, I feel good about it. When we made KGF we consciously designed it for a pan-India audience. The spoken language is regional, but the spirit of presentation is international or so we’d like to believe.”Helmed by Prashanth Neel, Yash plays the role of Rocky Bhai – an underdog who rose to become the ruler of the gold-mining empire at Kolar Gold Fields. While the first two films were a huge hit, fans have high expectations from KGF: Chapter 3.