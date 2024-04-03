Yash to kickstart shooting of 'Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups' in Karnataka

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 3 : Actor Yash is all set to kick start the shooting of his highly anticipated film 'Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups' in Karnataka.

Directed by Geetu Mohandas and produced by Venkat K Narayana's KVN Productions and Yash's Monster Mind Creations, a new update about the film is that Yash will soon start the shoot in Karnataka.

Confirming the same, the film's producers revealed, "Due to the lack of optimal facilities, all our big films end up being shot outside the state. Yash has long expressed that concern, and to change that, we at KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations are kickstarting the shooting of Toxic in Karnataka. We have already erected massive sets, creating many job opportunities and avenues for people at ground level, technicians and budding talent in the state. We are working towards making a film of global potential."

"As producers, we had options from various locations in India and abroad. The film has onboard actors and technicians from multiple industries, even international talent, and setting up a base there would have been more economical. However, Yash and KVN took the initiative to establish Toxic HQ in Karnataka before we shoot parts of the film in locations elsewhere, and showcase the tremendous potential of our people," the statement added.

In December 2023, Yash announced the film's title with a video on Instagram and wrote, "'What you seek is seeking you' - Rumi A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups #TOXIC."

The video gave a glimpse of the actor's looks in the film wearing a hat and with a cigar in his mouth.

The film is touted to be an action-oriented film set against the backdrop of the drug mafia.

After the success of the KGF movies, actor Yash became a household name. Now fans are eagerly waiting to see him in 'Toxic'.

The film is scheduled to hit the screens on April 10, 2025.

