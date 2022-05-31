Yash's starrer 'KGF Chapter 2' to stream on OTT from June

Yash's blockbuster movie "K.G.F: Chapter Two" will make its streaming debut on Prime Video on June 3.In a statement, the Amazon streamer announced that the film will be available to its subscribers in five languages -- Kannada, Tamil, Hindi, Telugu and Malayalam.Directed by Prashanth Neel and produced by Hombale Films, the period action drama is a sequel to Yash's 2018 blockbuster "K.G.F: Chapter One".

The multilingual movie was released in theatres countrywide in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi on April 14."K.G.F: Chapter Two" takes forward the story of Yash's Rocky, an orphan who rises from poverty to become the king of a gold mine.'KGF Chapter 2' stars Yash, Srinidhi Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Prakash Raj, Malavika Avinash, Achuyuth Kumar, Rao Ramesh, Aiyappa Sharma, and Eshwari Rao. Directed by Prashanth Neel and had music by Ravi Basur.