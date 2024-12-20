Year-Ender 2024: Unique Names of Celebrity Children Born This Year and Their Meanings

2024 was a year of sweet and bitter memories, as several Bollywood stars bid farewell, while many welcomed new additions to their families. The year saw actors naming their children beautifully, with names that gained popularity on social media and made headlines. From Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's daughter to Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's son, these names captured the hearts of fans.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh: The power couple 0f B-town became parents on September 8, 2024, naming their baby 'Dua', meaning 'prayer.' Their joy was shared with the world as they embraced parenthood with a name filled with meaning and hope.

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal: Varun married to his longtime girlfriend Natasha Dalal in January 2021. They welcomed their daughter on June 3, 2024, naming her 'Lara'. A name with roots in Latin, Greek, and Russian cultures, 'Lara' means 'beautiful' and 'radiant'. In ancient Egyptian mythology, 'Lara' represents the rays of the sun, and in Roman language, it signifies a nymph and messenger of the gods. In Greek, it stands for 'messenger of the gods'.

Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar: Article 370 actress Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar tied knot during lockdown in very lowkey way on June 4 2021. They became parents on May 10, 2024, and chose the name 'Vedvid' for their son. The name means 'one who knows the Vedas,' reflecting the spiritual significance of the couple's son, born on the holy day of Akshaya Tritiya.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli: Virat and Anushka welcomed their second child on February 15, 2024, naming him 'Akay'. In Sanskrit, 'Akay' means 'bodyless form' or the 'shining light of the full moon night,' symbolizing purity and brilliance.

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha: The Couple became parents to a baby girl on July 16, 2024, naming her Junaira Ida Fazal. The name 'Junaira' is of Arabic origin and means 'guiding light,' a beautiful choice reflecting hope and guidance.

Vikrant Massey: The 12th Fail star, welcomed a baby boy on February 7, 2024, naming him 'Vardan', which means 'blessing' or a divine gift.

Amala Paul and Jagat Desai: The Couple also embraced parenthood, welcoming their son Ilai on June 11, 2024. The name 'Ilai' is of Tamil origin and signifies the son of Lord Kartikeya, also known as Murugan, a revered figure in Hindu mythology.

Sonnalli Seygall: Actress recently welcomed her daughter and named her 'Shukar', meaning 'grateful' in Punjabi, symbolizing gratitude and appreciation for life's blessings.

Lastly Indian Cricket Team ex-captain Rohit Sharma, the captain of the Indian cricket team, became a father for the second time on November 15, 2024, with his wife Ritika. They named their son Ahan, which in Sanskrit means 'to wake up' or 'dawn.' It symbolizes the first ray of light, a new beginning, and hope.

These names are not just beautiful, but they carry deep meanings, making this year memorable for Bollywood parents and fans alike.