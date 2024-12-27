'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani' to re-release in theatres in January

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 27 : Fans of the beloved romantic drama 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani' are in for a treat as the film, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone, is set to re-release in theatres on January 3, 2025.

The re-release is part of a growing trend of classic films making a return to the big screen, following the success of Dharma Productions' 'Kal Ho Naa Ho' re-release earlier this year.

Earlier this month, Dharma Productions shared a cryptic post about 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani', sparking speculation among fans about a possible sequel.

However, the announcement confirmed that instead of a new instalment, the 2013 hit will be re-released in cinemas, allowing a new generation of moviegoers to experience the magic of this iconic film on the big screen once again.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DEEs8uaP1H7/

'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani' is a coming-of-age romantic comedy-drama that has gained immense popularity since its original release.

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Kalki Koechlin, and Aditya Roy Kapur in pivotal roles.

Known for its memorable performances, engaging storyline, and chart-topping music, the film has achieved a cult status over the years.

Songs like 'Badtameez Dil', 'Balam Pichkari', 'Subhanallah', 'Kabira', 'Ilaahi' and 'Dilliwaali Girlfriend' remain fan favourites, making the film an unforgettable cinematic experience.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor