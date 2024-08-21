Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Actor Mohsin Khan Suffers Heart Attack At 31

Mohsin Khan, known for his role as Kartik in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, recently disclosed that he experienced a mild heart attack last year due to a fatty liver condition, which left him unwell for nearly a year. In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, the 32-year-old actor reflected on completing a decade in the industry this August. He mentioned that he had worked continuously for 7.5 years before taking a 2.5-year hiatus after wrapping up 1800 episodes of the Star Plus drama. Initially, the break was intended for rest, but he soon fell ill.

Khan shared, “I hadn’t planned on such an extended break. I originally intended for about a year and a half off, but then my health took a turn. I developed a fatty liver, which led to a mild heart attack. I was hospitalized for a while and had to switch between three hospitals for treatment. This illness weakened my immune system, causing frequent sickness. Thankfully, I’m now recovering and things are under control.”

He explained that his health issues stemmed from a condition called non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, which is often linked to irregular sleep patterns and poor diet. Khan emphasized the importance of being mindful of such health conditions. He joined Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai in 2016 and portrayed Kartik Goenka until October 18, 2021. His career began as a second assistant director on the film Koyelaanchal before making his TV debut with Star Plus' Nisha Aur Uske Cousins. He was last seen in the OTT series Jab Mila Tu.