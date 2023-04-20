Yo Yo Honey Singh accused of kidnapping and assault, FIR filed against singer

Popular singer Yo Yo Honey Singh is once again in the news, but this time for the wrong reason. He has been charged with abducting and assaulting an event manager. The owner of an event company, Vivek Raman, has lodged an FIR against Honey Singh and others at the BKC (Bandra Kurla Complex) police station in Mumbai, Maharashtra. Vivek Raman, the proprietor of a well-known event company, has filed a police report against Yo Yo Honey Singh for kidnapping, and holding him captive. In BKC, Mumbai, Vivek Raman organised Yo Yo Honey Singh's Festivina programme. Vivek decided to cancel the programme on April 15th due to a difficulty in the money transaction.

Angered by this, Honey Singh and his associates kidnapped Vivek and kept him in a hotel in Sahar, Mumbai, where he was abused. Vivek has filed an FIR against musician and rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh and his colleagues, demanding their arrest, in his complaint. “I was physically assaulted, kidnapped, and intimidated by Yo Yo Honey Singh and his crew members: Rohit Chhabra, Akshat Jaiswal, Rahul Jaiswal, Inderjit Sunil, Nikhil, Arvinder Kler, Arun Kumar, and Akshay Mehra. I was kidnapped and taken by a white Fortuner car from MMRDA, BKC to JW Marriott, Sahar, Mumbai by the said persons and physically assaulted by fists, blows, and kicking, and badly hurt at JW Marriott, Sahar, and Mumbai. I was wrongfully and illegally restrained by JW Marriott, Sahar, Mumbai, for payment of bills for a period of 2 days,” Raman stated in his complaint to the police.The news came a day after it was reported that the Bollywood star and his actor-model girlfriend Tina Thadani had broken up. They reportedly split up just a few days ago and are currently residing apart. The duo has also unfollowed each other on social media and deleted pictures with each other. However, the reason behind their break up is not known as of now.