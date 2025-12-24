Yo Yo Honey Singh revisits childhood memories as he plays congo after 25 years

Mumbai, Dec 24 Known for belting out chartbusters such as Millionaire, Desi Kalakaar and Love Dose to name a few, rapper-musician Yo Yo Honey Singh took a nostalgic walk down memory lane as he revisited an instrument he last played more than two decades ago.

Honey Singh, whose real name Hirdesh Singh, took to Instagram, where he is seen playing the congo during his vacation.

For the caption, he wrote: “I played congo after 25 years ! I use to play it in bal bhawan in early 90s ! #yoyo #yoyohoneysingh #egypt #music. (sic).”

The rapper’s latest track is “Phurr” for Kapil Sharma’s latest release “Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2.”

Speaking about the song, Honey Singh had said that Kapil is a very dear friend of his , and doing a song for his film was a lot of fun.

Describing the song, he said: “Phurr is a total party banger, it’s got that groove that’ll make you want to hit the dance floor and not leave! So, let’s all Phurr our way to the cinemas for Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2.”

Talking about the film, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 is a comedy drama film written and directed by Anukalp Goswami. It also stars Manjot Singh, Hira Warina Hussain, Tridha Choudhury, Parul Gulati and Ayesha Khan. It is a sequel to Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon.

The film follows the story of a man who tries to marry the woman that he loves but circumstances lead him to marrying a different girl and he ends up getting wed to three women of different religions.

Meanwhile, Honey Singh made his mark on the music scene with the release of his Punjabi album International Villager in 2011. The album's track "Gabru", featuring J-Star, quickly climbed to the top of the Asian music charts, including the official BBC Asian charts.

His collaborations with prominent artists, like Diljit Dosanjh for “Lak 28 Kudi”, further cemented his position.

He sang his first Hindi song in Mastan. His popularity surged on YouTube with two of his videos "Brown Rang" and "High Heels" ranking among the top trending videos that year. Following the success of "Brown Rang", Singh released "Angreji Beat" in collaboration with Gippy Grewal.

In 2024, Singh launched his album Glory, featuring 18 tracks, including "Millionaire", "Rap God", and "Jatt Mehkma". In December 2024, a documentary titled Yo Yo Honey Singh: Famous was released on Netflix.

