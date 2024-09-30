Yo Yo Honey Singh's high-energy performance sets IIFA Rocks on fire

Abu Dhabi [UAE], September 30 : Rap sensation Yo Yo Honey Singh set the stage on fire at IIFA Rocks 2024, which took place in Abu Dhabi on Sunday night.

The rapper kicked off his performance with some of his biggest hits, instantly getting the crowd on their feet.

Iulia Vantur also joined the singer on stage with her captivating vocals, adding to the star-studded evening.

The dynamic duo delivered an electrifying performance, with Iulia bringing her fierce energy and Honey Singh hyping up the crowd with his signature beats.

The event which took place on Sunday night, was a star-studded affair co-hosted by Siddhant Chaturvedi and Abhishek Banerjee.

The three-day celebration kick-started on September 27 with IIFA Utsavam, an event dedicated to the southern film industriesTamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

The second day of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards 2024 was a star-studded affair, held in Abu Dhabi.

Bollywood's biggest celebrities graced the event, including icons like Hema Malini, Rekha, superstar Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Vicky Kaushal, Shahid Kapoor, and Kriti Sanon.

One of the major highlights of the night was Shah Rukh Khan, who not only hosted the event but also entertained the audience with his signature charm. Joining him on stage were Vicky Kaushal and Karan Johar, and together, they gave an electrifying performance on Shah Rukh's hit song "Jhoome Jo Pathaan." The crowd couldn't get enough as the stars lit up the stage with their dance moves.

