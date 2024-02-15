Yodha Teaser Date Revealed: Sidharth Malhotra Set to Showcase Action Avatar

Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra has been in news from long time regarding his upcoming film Yodha. As fan are waiting for the glimes of actors look in this flim, here is the update. Wait is over as Karan Johar drops the first look of much talked flim Yodha. He shared a teaser date with mindblowing video.

Karan Johar took to Instagram to announce the release date of the Yodha teaser, set for February 19. The film has already made history with its unique poster launch, being the first Hindi film to do so at 13,000ft. In a thrilling video, the team engaged in a skydiving event in Dubai to reveal the poster. The footage captured the team leaping from a flight, unveiling the poster mid-air with skill. Karan captioned the video, "‘Airdropping’ the adrenaline-fueled ride onto your screens like never before! ✈️ Gear up, #YodhaTeaser out on Feb 19.” Sidharth Malhotra, the Bollywood actor, has been in the news for his upcoming film Yodha. Fans have been eagerly awaiting a glimpse of the actors in the film, and the wait is finally over as Karan Johar drops the first look with a mind-blowing teaser video.



Sidharth Malhotra shines as an action hero, exuding a strong and intense vibe while wielding an assault rifle. The striking image, against the backdrop of the skydiving spectacle, heightens anticipation for the upcoming action-packed film.