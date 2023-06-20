"Yoga is all about taking control of your breath, stance, and existence," says 'KKK 13' contestant Nyrraa M Banerji

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 20 : Actors not only dazzle audiences with their acting prowess, but they also motivate fans to participate in physical activity by advocating and living healthy lifestyles. Ahead of International Yoga Day, 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13' contestant and actor Nyrraa M Banerji shared the benefits she has witnessed through Yoga.

She said, "I was introduced to yoga by my grandfather, and it changed my life drastically. It made a huge difference to my mental state, and I had a lot of healthy space in mind that I could assign to things that matter. If you think about life, it is essentially the time you spend breathing, and yoga is all about taking control of your breath, stance, and existence."

The actor added that practising yoga helps her in staying fit. "Practicing yoga in the morning sets a great tone for the day. I'm mentally agile and I don't get overwhelmed easily because of the sense of balance I feel after I'm done with my asanas."

"There's no reason to skip yoga because it doesn't involve heavy pieces of equipment and is not limited to a particular place. Also, I've never met anyone who regretted picking up yoga to stay fit," she concluded.

