Yoga, not weights brought Karan Tacker's physical transformation for 'Khakee: The Bihar Chapter'

Chennai, Nov 11 Actor Karan Tacker, who surprised fans and followers with his realistic look as the earnest police officer Amit Lodha in Neeraj Pandey's upcoming cop-drama 'Khakee: The Bihar Chapter', said that he gave up weight training and switched to yoga to get the desired look.

Undergoing an evident physical transformation, the dedicated actor has now revealed the procedure he followed to achieve a more believable transformation.

Acing the part of a super-cop in the early 2000s Bihar, Karan Tacker gained around six-seven kgs to attain a slightly healthier and realistic physique for the character.

Revealing details of the transformation, Karan Tacker shared: "In general, I am a fitness freak. However, for this role, I didn't want to look the dashboard abs, toned muscles kind-of fit guy. I wanted to look as regular as possible. For that, I stopped doing my general weight training and switched to yoga.

"The idea was to attain a more agile and flexible physique, and look as real, relatable and close to the character as possible, against the stiff, body-shot physique."

"I wanted to look like a daal-chawal eating person, because the show is based in early 2000s. At that time, the idea of fitness was very simple and basic; a common man's diet that included daal-chawal, roti-sabzi, hence, I actually shifted to that diet."

"From a 73 kgs really fit guy, I put on almost 6-7kgs to achieve a more regular, real body with a bit of paunch, filled cheeks."

Sharing the idea behind his transformation, Karan Tacker said: "Exercise and diet changes not only lead to difference in physical appearances but also the overall body posture and behaviour."

"For a character, it's not just important how a person looks, but also the mannerisms; from face, walk to how one carries themself. The idea was to feel differently so that the changes in the body are reflected in the acting, to be true to the character. My transformation was not just concerning the aesthetics but also affecting the craft."

Earlier, Karan Tacker played a pivotal role in Neeraj Pandey's Special Ops and the actor marks his second collaboration with the filmmaker for the Bhav Dhulia directorial.

Set in Bihar, 'Khakee: The Bihar Chapter' is a crime drama tracing the world of crime based on true events from the first half of 2000s. Portraying the cop versus gangster tiff, the show features Karan Tacker as the police officer while Avinash Tiwary plays the gangster.

The crime drama is set to streaming on Netflix from November 25.

