"You and media are the same": Anurag Kashyap, get involved in heated exchange on Twitter with Vivek Agnihotri

Anurag Kashyap responded to Vivek Agnihotri's latest comment on his conversation about films like Kantara and Pushpa. Anurag urged Vivek to ‘do some serious research work next time.’Anurag wrote, “Sir aapki galti nahin hai, aap ki filmon ki research bhi aisi hi hoti hai jaise aapki mere conversations pe tweet hai. Aapka aur aapki media ka bhi same haal hai. Koi nahin next time thoda serious research kar lena (Sir, it isn't your fault, your film researches are done as same as your tweets on my conversations. You and your media are the same. No worries, do some serious research the next time).”Earlier, Vivek had shared a news article the headline read: ‘Films like Kantara and Pushpa are destroying the industry: Anurag Kashyap.’ Reacting to it, Vivek said, “I totally totally totally disagree with the views of Bollywood’s one & only Milord. Do you agree?" Many internet users informed the filmmaker that the headline ‘misquoted’ Anurag. "First see the interview ..he is misquoted here actually,” one of them wrote to Vivek.

Sir aapki galti nahin hai, aap ki filmon ki research bhi aisi hi hoti hai jaise aapki mere conversations pe tweet hai. Aapka aur aapki media ka bhi same haal hai. Koi nahin next time thoda serious research kar lena .. https://t.co/eEHPrUeH9u — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) December 14, 2022

For the unversed, in an appearance on a roundtable interaction organised by Galatta Plus, Kashyap recalled telling director Nagraj Manjule that the success of his film Sairat would probably ‘destroy’ Marathi cinema.He also spoke about the success of South Indian hits like Kantara, Pushpa: The Rise, and the KGF films, and said that what filmmakers learn from success is important. They could either recognise that they’ve been empowered to tell their stories, or feel the need to level up.He said, “I was talking to Nagraj (Majule), and I said, ‘You know Sairat destroyed Marathi cinema?’ The success of Sairat. It made people realise that there is a possibility to make so much money. Suddenly, the Umesh Kulkarnis and everybody else, they stopped making those films, because everybody wanted to emulate Sairat.”He continued, “With pan-India, what is happening right now is that everyone is trying to make a pan-Indian film. But the success will be 5% or 10%. A movie like Kantara or Pushpa gives you courage to go out and tell your story, but with KGF 2, however big the success, when you try and set a project up, that starts to head towards disaster. It’s a bandwagon that Bollywood destroyed itself on.”



