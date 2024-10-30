"You bring the heavens down": Arjun Rampal mourns the demise of fashion designer Ratul Sood

Mumbai (Mumbai) [India], October 30 : Actor Arjun Rampal paid tribute to his friend and fashion designer Ratul Sood who recently left for his heavenly abode.

On Wednesday, Arjun took to Instagram and wrote, "My dearest brother Ratty, I am stunned that you left us so soon. This is devastating for all the hearts you touched and there were so many. I know you loved life so much, right now your biggest concern would be your wonderful boys and Komal. Will always have their backs my friend. You bring the heavens down. RIP @rattysood."

He also shared a few pictures with Ratul.

Ratul breathed his last on October 27.

Mourning his demise, the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) on Instagram wrote, "Celebrating the legacy of Ratul Sood, a visionary fashion designer whose creativity and passion inspired many. May his soul rest in peace."

In another post, the FDCI community remembered Ratul for his "warmth", "Kindness" and "laughter".

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of Ratul Sood. His warmth, kindness, and laughter touched everyone who knew him.He will be missed dearly, and his memory will forever remain in our hearts. Rest in peace," the post read.Netizens also chimed in the comment section and prayed for the departed soul."Om Shanti," a social media user commented."RIP Ratul," another user wrote.

"May his soul rest in peace," a netizen commented.

Ratul is survived by his wife, Kommal, and their two sons. Over the years, Ratul along with his wife created several fashionable outfits for men.

He also participated in various fashion shows including Lotus Make-Up India Fashion Week autumn/winter 2019.

