You don't take rest during IPL, Sunil Gavaskar slams senior Indian players for taking frequent breaks

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar has said that he is strictly against the idea of Indian cricketers getting rested for series, especially seniors. Gavaskar's statements come after the likes of Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya and Rishabh Pant, among certain other high-profile cricketers were given a break for India's ODI series against West Indies starting later this month. It is worth noting that India had rested the likes of Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah and Rishabh Pant in the first T20I against England as a part of workload management before including them in the team for the next two matches.

While saying that the Test matches take a toll on a player's mind and body, Gavaskar stressed that players shouldn't skip limited-overs cricket, especially the T20Is."See I do not agree with players resting (during India matches). Not at all. You are playing for India. You don't take rest during IPL but rest while playing for India. I don't agree with it. You will have to play for India. Don't talk about rest. There are only 20 overs in an innings in T20. That does not take any toll on your body. In Test matches, the mind and the body take a toll, but in T20 cricket, there is not much of a problem (in playing)," Gavaskar said on Sports Tak. India defeated England 2-1 in the three-match T20I series that concluded on Sunday. The sides will now meet for an ODI series of as many matches, starting July 12. After the ODI series against England gets over, India will be touring the Caribbean for three ODIs and a five-match T20I series. It commences on July 22 at Port of Spain in Trinidad.