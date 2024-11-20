"You feel liberated": Actor Gautami Kapoor after casting her vote for Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 20 : Voting began at 7 am today for the single-phase Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024, with polling set to conclude at 6 pm.

Voters in the state, which has approximately 9.7 crore registered voters, are casting their ballots in 288 assembly constituencies. A massive 4,136 candidates are in the fray, including 2,086 independents.

Notable figures from various sectors, including the film industry, are actively participating in the voting process.

Among the early voters were actors Gautami Kapoor and Ali Fazal, both of whom expressed their enthusiasm for exercising their democratic rights.

Speaking toafter casting her vote, actress Gautami Kapoor expressed a sense of liberation. "I feel great. I think casting a vote is amazing. You feel liberated and I think it is very important for every citizen to vote because every vote makes a huge difference. So, please vote... It's very important, we can change the country," Kapoor said.

Similarly, actor Ali Fazal proudly displayed his inked finger after voting early in the morning, joining the ranks of numerous other celebrities who emphasised the significance of participating in the democratic process.

Meanwhile, elaborate security arrangements have been set up across the state to ensure the peaceful conduct of elections. In Mumbai alone, over 25,000 police personnel, including riot-control teams and home guards, have been deployed.

The Brihanmumbai Police Commissionerate confirmed that more than 2,000 police officers are on duty to maintain law and order throughout the voting period.

The political battle in Maharashtra remains fiercely competitive. Shifting alliances, complex caste dynamics, and emotional appeals have set the stage for a tense electoral contest.

The primary contenders are the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance, which includes the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Shiv Sena, and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) faction led by Ajit Pawar, and the opposition Congress-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), which includes Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and the NCP faction led by Sharad Pawar.

In the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly Elections, the BJP won 105 seats, Shiv Sena secured 56, and Congress claimed 44. The 2014 election saw a stronger performance from the BJP, which secured 122 seats, while Shiv Sena won 63 and Congress 42.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor