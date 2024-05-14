"You never really move on": Babil Khan shares emotional post for mystery girl, fans wonder if he is going through breakup

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 14 : Babil Khan's latest post left his fans wondering whether he is going through break up. Late actor Irrfan Khan's son penned an emotional note and shared pictures with a mystery girl.

Taking to Instagram, Babil posted a series of pictures featuring himself and the mystery girl along with a note.

The note read, "I don't think moving on is about trying to hide away that, what you have loved, in reality, you never really move on from the people that you have loved. They become a part of your life and the sails that catch the winds that make you who you are."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Babil (@babil.i.k)

Expressing his feelings in poem style, he added, "I chipped my tooth falling down the stairs, I like how you sound when you laugh. When you leave, take my crooked smile with you. Let me rebuild another half. I love to look at you. I'll miss how you breathe, giggling inappropriately and carrying your scuba gear on the beach. I love to hold your hands. I'll miss crossing roads running, wasted at dawn and far from home. I'll miss dropping you back when it rains and you carry a small umbrella on purpose. I'll miss how much you hate your tattoo. I love to miss you."

As soon as the post was shared, fans chimed in the comment section.

Babil's mother Sutapa Sikdar wrote, "I remember him carrying my chappal because it's broken , he walked bare foot too on scorching heat on delhi footpath.. the memory pillow should have his memories I just can't touch him anymore..but it rains when I miss him. I have the plants he planted with his own hands .. I had no option but to stay alone .. I don't know yet what's called moving on.."

One of the users wrote, "Is this a breakup or she is dead??? Just confused looking at ur post."

Another user commented, "I am glad to see you have the courage to post about this on social media. It tells us how stars are just human beings. Hope you move on."

"Heartbreak is like physical pain. But you'll heal and understand nothing stays forever and life goes on... Happy healing. Eat loads, travel, sit in silence, sing, sleep. But let it sink in," another comment read.

This is not the first time, recently, Babil left fans worried with his post.

In a post that was later deleted but went viral, Babil expressed his emotions about feeling overwhelmed and wanting to be with his late father.

Taking to his Instagram stories Babil shared a cryptic post that read, 'Sometimes I feel like giving up and going to Baba.'

Later, on Thursday, Babil shared a series of pictures on his Instagram account with his friend Prakriti Pavani.

The first picture showed Babil posing for the camera, followed by cute pictures with his friend. He added some music to the post with Rich's song 'Stay With It' playing in the background.

His post had an emotional caption that read, "Oh I know somehow, I know how you love when he plays his fender It fucks me up so now I'm takin my turn I woke up next to someone new again and I don't remember, Where I left the keys to my ride home. Still wishin' I left them at yours. It's so hard not to be yours."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Babil was last seen in Netflix's web show, The Railway Men.

