'You' season 5 to premiere next year

Washington [US], December 19 : The wait is almost over for fans of Netflix's psychological thriller 'You'.

On Thursday, Netflix revealed the posters for the fifth and final season of the hit series starring Penn Badgley. While the exact release date hasn't been announced, the season is confirmed to debut in 2025.

The series follows Joe Goldberg, a dangerously charming and obsessive man whose dark tendencies lead to extreme and often deadly actions. In the final season, Joe returns to New York City, where his story began, hoping to live a perfect life. However, his past catches up with him, and the ghosts of his crimes threaten to unravel his world.

The upcoming season features a talented cast, including Charlotte Richie, Madeline Brewer, Anna Camp, and Griffin Matthews. Michael Foley and Justin Lo serve as co-showrunners, while Greg Berlanti, Sera Gamble, Penn Badgley, and others take on executive producer roles.

On the previous seasons, former showrunner Sera Gamble shared insights into Joe's character and what might lie ahead for him.

"He's gotten to come home again, and that is significant," Gamble told The Hollywood Reporter.

"Something that we felt like we didn't need to keep going forever with was the idea that every single time, pretty much, that he killed somebody, he not only has justified it in his head, he's justified that it was probably an accident a lot of the time. 'Oops, I hit her head too hard.' 'Oops, he fell down the stairs.' 'Oops, I pushed him off the balcony because I was in a rage for a moment.'"

"Without sacrificing the beating heart of Joe, which is his romantic sensibility and his belief in love, we are very interested in what happens if he doesn't constantly fuck up because he's lying to himself about what he's about to do. Like, how much better might he get at what he does, if he accepts the way that we heard Rhys accept it?," Gamble added.

