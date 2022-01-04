'You' teaser: Armaan Malik's new single is about lingering thought of special someone

Mumbai, Jan 4 Armaan Malik has started off 2022 with his latest English single titled 'You', the teaser of which was revealed recently. The track talks about the warm fuzzy feeling of finding a special someone and simmering in their thoughts.

Talking about the song, Armaan shares, "I'm thrilled beyond words about presenting 'You'. It's a song straight from my heart. Apart from the cryptic posts on social media, I had been keeping the song a secret for far too long and it feels great to be able to finally share its teaser with my fans and to know that everyone will get to hear the song and watch the video in just a few days!"

"This is by far my most ambitious song and project and I just cannot wait for the world to experience it soon! Paris is the city of love and I'm so glad that it became the milieu of the most romantic song of my music career", he added.

The song, presented by Arista Records (Sony Music USA), sung by Armaan Malik, will be globally available on YouTube and across streaming platforms on January 7.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor