"You will remain in our hearts forever": Divya khossla remembers Tishaa Kumar

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 22 : After attending the last rites of T-series co-owner Krishan Kumar's daughter Tishaa Kumar, who died due to prolonged illness, actor Divya khossla shared a heartwarming post on her social media.

Taking to Instagram, Divya posted pictures and videos featuring Tishaa.

In the pictures, she is seen having fun on a vacation with Tishaa.

One of the videos show Trishaa smiling and posing for camera.

Along with a post, Divya penned a message, which read, "Tishaa you will remain in our hearts forever gone so soon @tanyasingghofficial may God give you the strength to go through this most painful loss #tishaakumar #OmShanti."

As soon as the post was shared, fans chimed in the comment section.

One of the users wrote, "It was indeed shocking!!!!! May her soul rest in peace."

Another user commented, "heartbreaking."

Tishaa died after a prolonged battle with an illness. She was in her 20s.

She was the daughter of Krishan Kumar and Tanya Singh.

Earlier today, a funeral was held in Mumbai and was attended by numerous members of the Indian film industry, including Bhushan Kumar, Farah Khan, Sajid Khan, Riteish Deshmukh, and Jaaved Jaaferi.

Tishaa's cousins, Tulsi Kumar and Khushali Kumar, looked inconsolable as they bid farewell to their sister.

The family also organised a prayer meet which was attended by several B-town celebs and close friends.

Tishaa Kumar's death leaves a significant void in the Kumar family. Her most recent public appearance was on November 30, 2023, at the premiere of Ranbir Kapoor's film Animal.

