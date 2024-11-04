"You will see never-seen-before avatar of me": Varun Dhawan excited about 'Citadel: Honey Bunny'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 4 : Actor Varun Dhawan is extremely excited about his web series 'Citadel: Honey Bunny', which is created by Raj and DK.

On Monday, he attended the screening of the show with the female lead Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

At the screening, both Varun and Samantha spoke withand opened up about their experience working in the action-packed show.

Varun said that 'Citadel: Honey Bunny' would be a treat for his fans as they will get to see his never-seen-before avatar in the show.

"I think North, South, East, West...hopefully, everyone in India will like it. Please watch the show, guys. Samantha and I have worked very hard. The action is genuinely one step ahead from what you guys have seen so far. Hopefully, you will find this on global standards. For the first time, Russo Brothers are making a show in India. Raj and DK have made it. I think it's action like you've never seen it before. You will see never-seen-before avatars of me and Samantha," Varun said.

Samantha added, "Good vibes so far... We are extremely excited."

'Citadel: Honey Bunny', the action series, written by Sita R Menon and directed by Raj & DK (Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK), is the Indian instalment of the global 'Citadel' franchise. Executive produced by the Russo Brothers' AGBO, Citadel and its subsequent action-espionage original series span the globe, exploring the story of spy agency Citadel and its powerful enemy syndicate, Manticore.

'Citadel: Honey Bunny' will premiere on Prime Video on November 7.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor